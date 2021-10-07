Who should be considered a juvenile in the criminal justice system?

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Should young adults who commit crimes go through the juvenile court system? Vermont lawmakers are asking that question again as they lay the groundwork for criminal justice reform this session.

One program for justice-involved youth is the Raise the Age initiative, aimed at keeping young people out of adult courts and prison. But Gov. Phil Scott wants to put a pause on it.

Raise the Age was passed in 2018 and is rooted in new studies showing young people’s brains aren’t finished developing until their mid-20s.

“There needs to be due consideration given on a case by case basis to determine whether that person really understood the consequences of his or her actions,” Essex County State’s Attorney Vince Illuzzi said.

Right now, 18-year-olds-- barring the big 12 crimes-- are tried in family court.

Next July, the law calls for raising the age to 19, and in 2024, suspects 20 and under would automatically be considered juveniles and tried in family court, where proceedings are confidential and sentences do not include prison time.

But the Scott administration wants to pump the brakes on raising the age to 19 citing concerns over public safety.

This past summer in vetoing a related bill, the governor said Vermont has not set up enough supports for young people diverted from prison.

Vermont Defender General Matt Valerio says the majority of young offenders who are diverted to family court have positive outcomes. He wants that to continue, so he supports the proposed pause.

“It doesn’t make sense to expand youthful offender to 19 years old or expand the program in areas where we don’t have the resources to fulfill the mission of that program,” Valerio said.

The Department for Children and Families and the Department of Public Safety were not available for comment Thursday.

Lawmakers, though, say the responsibility of implementing Raise the Age also lies with the Scott administration.

“We have to make sure we are proactive. I feel like we are being reactive-- ‘Let’s get tough on crime.’ And we’ve learned that that is not the answer,” said Sen. Dick Sears, D-Bennington County.

Raise the Age is separate from the youthful offender law, a decades-old legal status granted by a judge.

To reset the discussion in advance of the January session, lawmakers are holding four hearings, a refresher on youth criminal justice ahead of a session focused on finding a balance between accountability and forgiveness.

“If we need to pause, we can pause,” Sears said. “But I don’t want to throw out the good work.”

The Raise the Aage initiative has also drawn criticism from advocates of transparency and some in the press. Lawmakers say they want to have that discussion but say it’s separate from what they’ll be tackling this year.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.