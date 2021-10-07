Woman sentenced to prison in NH decapitation case

NORTH HAVERHILL, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire woman who contends she was forced to behead a coworker’s corpse after her husband killed him last year has been sentenced to 3 1/2 to seven years in prison.

WMUR-TV reports the 32-year-old woman cried Wednesday in court as she apologized to the family of Jonathan Amerault. She pleaded guilty in August to three counts of falsifying evidence in a plea agreement with prosecutors, and could get out on parole as soon as March. Her husband faces a capital murder trial.

The Associated Press isn’t naming the couple because doing so could identify the woman, who said she suffered extreme abuse and was under duress at the time of the killing.

