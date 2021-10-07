Advertisement

Woman sentenced to prison in NH decapitation case

File image
File image(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH HAVERHILL, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire woman who contends she was forced to behead a coworker’s corpse after her husband killed him last year has been sentenced to 3 1/2 to seven years in prison.

WMUR-TV reports the 32-year-old woman cried Wednesday in court as she apologized to the family of Jonathan Amerault. She pleaded guilty in August to three counts of falsifying evidence in a plea agreement with prosecutors, and could get out on parole as soon as March. Her husband faces a capital murder trial.

The Associated Press isn’t naming the couple because doing so could identify the woman, who said she suffered extreme abuse and was under duress at the time of the killing.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Craig Yandow
Notorious sex offender set to be released from Vermont prison
Tonia Bushway
Remains of missing Weathersfield woman found
Suspect in Burlington Assault
Police looking for man behind random attack in Burlington
Kinney Drug suspect
Man arrested in connection with armed pharmacy robbery
Courtesy: Wayne Savage
Crash cleanup to close lane on I-89 in South Burlington

Latest News

Surveillance photo of suspects.
Vt. motorcyclists arrested for assaulting NY trooper, high-speed chase
Help is still available for Vermonters who suffered economic hardship due to the pandemic and...
Deadline approaching for Vermonters to apply for utility bill assistance
Fiel photo
Vermont Everyone Eats program extended to end of year
For about 20 years, Vermont Compost Company has been working on perfecting a system of offering...
Chickens turn compost back into food