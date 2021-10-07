BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a chilly start Thursday morning we enjoyed an outstanding day with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures. Plan on more of the same for Friday, with reasonably nice weather going into the weekend.

It will be another cool start to Friday with mostly clear skies and areas of fog. Temperatures will start the day in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s. We’ll warm up once again under mostly sunny skies. Afternoon highs will be back in the upper 60s and low 70s. We’ll see a few clouds return on Friday night, with a good start to the weekend on the way.

Saturday will feature partly sunny skies and highs heading into the upper 60s. We’re watching a weak frontal system swing through on Sunday which will likely bring a few extra clouds, but very little in the way of any wet weather. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy for the second half of the weekend with temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

Warm, and mainly sunny weather will be back for most of next week. We’ll see partly sunny skies on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low 70s. Our best bet for any wet weather will likely be on Wednesday. Look for mostly cloudy skies and the chance for a few showers. Highs will remain above normal through the end of next week.

