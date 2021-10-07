BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! It was wonderful to finally get the sunshine back again on Wednesday after that long stretch of gloomy, wet weather. And we have got a whole bunch of sunny days, along with warm temperatures, ahead of us.

After some morning fog, we’ll get the sunshine back again today, and like yesterday, our temperatures will jump back up into the upper 60s and low 70s. Just a few clouds will mix in during the day. There will be even more sunshine on Friday with continued warm temperatures.

Over the weekend, a “backdoor” cold front will be moving in from the east-northeast. There is not much to it, and it has very little moisture to it. But it will kick up some cloudiness on Saturday. Also, a frontal system moving our way from the west will be tracking mainly to our north, missing us with any rain from the system. So, the weekend is looking pretty good - just not perfect. Those extra clouds will keep the temperatures just a big lower.

Then we’ll get right back into those warmer temperatures again for the start of next week with still plenty of sunshine.

Foliage will be at peak this weekend in places like the Northeast Kingdom, northern NH, and the higher elevations of the Green Mountains and Adirondacks. Try to get outside and take MAX Advantage of that combination of beautiful foliage and splendid weather. -Gary

