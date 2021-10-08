AG: NH not bound to federal mandates in COVID vaccine grants

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire’s attorney general says the state isn’t bound to any “broad and sweeping federal mandates” in considering acceptance of $27 million in federal aid to boost its COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

Attorney General John Formella, at Gov. Chris Sununu’s request, provided a written opinion on Friday regarding the impact of certain language contained within the terms and conditions of two COVID-19 grants. They would need the approval of the Executive Council and a legislative fiscal committee. Both groups delayed approval, saying the language seems to claim the state must comply with “future directives” regarding the control of the spread of COVID-19, such as vaccine mandates.

Formella said that’s not the case.

