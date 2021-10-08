Advertisement

AG: NH not bound to federal mandates in COVID vaccine grants

New Hampshire’s attorney general says the state isn’t bound to any “broad and sweeping federal...
New Hampshire’s attorney general says the state isn’t bound to any “broad and sweeping federal mandates” in considering acceptance of $27 million in federal aid to boost its COVID-19 vaccination efforts.(Pixabay)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire’s attorney general says the state isn’t bound to any “broad and sweeping federal mandates” in considering acceptance of $27 million in federal aid to boost its COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

Attorney General John Formella, at Gov. Chris Sununu’s request, provided a written opinion on Friday regarding the impact of certain language contained within the terms and conditions of two COVID-19 grants. They would need the approval of the Executive Council and a legislative fiscal committee. Both groups delayed approval, saying the language seems to claim the state must comply with “future directives” regarding the control of the spread of COVID-19, such as vaccine mandates.

Formella said that’s not the case. 

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Stacy Scribner says she fears for her life after she was the victim of a vicious random attack...
Victim fears for life following vicious random attack in Burlington
Suspect in Burlington Assault
Police looking for man behind random attack in Burlington
Tonia Bushway
Remains of missing Weathersfield woman found
Another racial incident at a Vermont high school sporting event. This time at a volleyball game...
Burlington volleyball team leaves game with South Burlington after racial slur
Man found dead of apparent overdose in Burlington parking garage

Latest News

Home health aides who refuse to get a COVID-19 vaccination are barred from working in New York...
Home care workers face deadline to get vaccinated in NY
A federal lawsuit that challenged a decision by police to seize a man’s cellphone after he...
Lawsuit settled after police seize NH man’s cellphone
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
Vandalism at the Planned Parenthood in Barre.
Vandals target Planned Parenthood in Barre