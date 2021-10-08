Burr and Burton, Northfield claim girls golf state titles

DORSET, Vt. (WCAX) - Burr and Burton and Northfield were victorious in the team competition of the Girls Golf state championships Thursday at the Dorset Field Club. For the Bulldogs, it was a second straight D1 title, while the Marauders reclaimed the crown for the first time since 2017.

BBA was led by 2020 individual medalist Kaylie Porter who shot an 88, one shot behind 2021 medalist Namo Seibert of MMU. The Dogs downed CVU by 19 strokes to win the team championship, just the second in program history.

U-32′s Paige Oakes was the D2 medalist, shooting a 97, but it wasn’t quite enough to push the Raiders past Northfield for the team crown.

Paige Morby was fourth in the individual standings to help the Marauders overcome years of near misses. Northfield won three straight from the Spring of 2016 to the Fall of 2017 (VPA switched the golf season in 2017), but couldn’t top Lake Region in the three years since. It’s the Marauders’ fourth championship in program history.

