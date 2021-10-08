Advertisement

California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 3:13 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say Northern California wildfires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias, although it may take months to fully assess the damage.

Officials say the KNP Complex fire that erupted last month has burned into 15 groves in Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks.

More than 2,000 firefighters are battling the blaze.

The National Forest Service says four people working on the blaze were injured Wednesday when a tree fell on them.

Forest officials say they were airlifted to hospitals with serious injuries but were in stable condition.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in Burlington Assault
Police looking for man behind random attack in Burlington
Tonia Bushway
Remains of missing Weathersfield woman found
Stacy Scribner says she fears for her life after she was the victim of a vicious random attack...
Victim fears for life following vicious random attack in Burlington
Tyshane Smith
Teen accused in University Mall shooting to be tried as an adult
Craig Yandow
Notorious sex offender set to be released from Vermont prison

Latest News

Lego unveils 9090-piece Titanic set.
Lego unveils 9,090-piece Titanic set
Lego unveils 9090-piece Titanic set.
Lego unveils 9090-piece Titanic set
In this June 22, 2016, file photo, the "House on Fire" ruins are shown in Mule Canyon, near...
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
Workers clean oil from the sand south of the pier in Newport Beach, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 5,...
Mystery lingers around cause of California oil pipeline leak