Coach ends high school game over sexist comment

A coach ended a girls high school soccer game between Hartford and Fair Haven after a spectator...
A coach ended a girls high school soccer game between Hartford and Fair Haven after a spectator allegedly yelled a sexist comment.(Gray Media)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FAIR HAVEN, Vt. (WCAX) - A coach ended a girls high school soccer game after a spectator allegedly yelled a sexist comment.

The Hartford athletic director tells WCAX News it happened Thursday night in Fair Haven during a game between Hartford and Fair Haven.

Players alerted the coach, who pulled the girls off the field.

We are told that both schools are investigating and the Vermont Principals’ Association is aware.

The athletic director says this is a long-standing problem in women’s sports.

