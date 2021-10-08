Advertisement

Home care workers face deadline to get vaccinated in NY

Home health aides who refuse to get a COVID-19 vaccination are barred from working in New York...
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Home health aides who refuse to get a COVID-19 vaccination are barred from working in New York as of Friday under a new state mandate.

One industry group warned that could lead to thousands of caregivers losing their jobs.

Data on how many of the state’s home health aides had been vaccinated ahead of the deadline wasn’t immediately available, but there are fears that many still hadn’t gotten their required first shot.

The Home Healthcare Workers of America recently estimated that around 30% of its 32,000 members were still unvaccinated as the deadline approached. 

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

