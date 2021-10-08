Advertisement

Home confinement recommended for NH man in US Capitol siege

In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of...
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana File)(Jose Luis Magana | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Federal prosecutors are recommending that a New Hampshire man who was arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 siege at the U.S. Capitol be sentenced to a month of home confinement and 60 hours of community service.

Thomas Gallagher, 62, of Bridgewater, pleaded guilty in July to a misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a U.S. Capitol building.

The Valley News reports as part of a plea deal, prosecutors dropped three other charges, including remaining in a restricted building; disorderly conduct in a restricted building; and disorderly conduct in a U.S. Capitol building.

Gallagher faces sentencing on Oct. 13.

