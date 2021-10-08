Advertisement

Humane Society of Chittenden County now offers animal wellness care

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Struggling to get an appointment to take your dog or cat in for their annual checkup or shots? A local humane society says it can help-- and for less.

The Humane Society of Chittenden County just expanded its wellness care offerings for the general public. They are offering spay and neuter for dogs and cats, as well as preventive care services like vaccinations, heartworm testing, and minor diagnostics and treatments.

There are no income limits to get care, though there are different pricing tiers depending on how much you make.

“It can be very expensive for people. So we were running into a lot of people who were maybe over that income limit but really struggling to get the resources they need for their pets. And as we all know, the veterinary world is pretty strapped right now as it is, and so we were thinking this is a good way to help out,” said Heather Klaff, the medical director of the Humane Society of Chittenden County.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full interview with Heather Klaff.

The wellness services are done once a week at the Old North End Veterinary Clinic in Burlington. Spay and neuter is done at the humane society twice a week. You can visit their website for more information.

