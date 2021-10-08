Advertisement

Judge hears arguments in Vermont Law School’s plan to conceal murals

A federal judge is considering whether Vermont Law School has a right to conceal two large...
A federal judge is considering whether Vermont Law School has a right to conceal two large murals because some members of the school community find them racially offensive.(Courtesy: Sam Kerson/Phillip Danzig)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROYALTON, Vt. (AP) - A federal judge is considering whether the Vermont Law School has a right to conceal two large murals because some members of the school community find them racially offensive.

Artist Samuel Kerson painted the murals entitled “Vermont, The Underground Railroad” and “Vermont and the Fugitive Slave” for the school in 1994.

Last year, the school said it would paint over them.

When Kerson objected, the school said it would instead cover them with acoustic tiles.

Kerson sued, saying the artwork is protected by the Visual Rights Act.

The school’s lawyer says the act is not intended to compel an institution to display artwork it no longer wishes to display. 

Related Stories:

Artist gets time to argue against covering unwanted murals

Vermont Law School moving forward with removal of controversial mural

Vermont Law School plans to paint over mural deemed racist

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Stacy Scribner says she fears for her life after she was the victim of a vicious random attack...
Victim fears for life following vicious random attack in Burlington
Suspect in Burlington Assault
Police looking for man behind random attack in Burlington
Tonia Bushway
Remains of missing Weathersfield woman found
Man found dead of apparent overdose in Burlington parking garage
Another racial incident at a Vermont high school sporting event. This time at a volleyball game...
Burlington volleyball team leaves game with South Burlington after racial slur

Latest News

Evening weather forecast
Evening weather forecast
NY Attorney General visits North Country to hand out checks from Pharma Settlement
NY Attorney General visits the North Country
Gov. Chris Sununu has asked the Department of Veterans Affairs to “follow through on their...
Sununu: Veterans Affairs denying it requested 500M gloves
Leaf Peeping in Vermont
Leaf Peepers head to Joe's Pond to check out the foliage