Judge hears arguments in Vermont Law School’s plan to conceal murals

ROYALTON, Vt. (AP) - A federal judge is considering whether the Vermont Law School has a right to conceal two large murals because some members of the school community find them racially offensive.

Artist Samuel Kerson painted the murals entitled “Vermont, The Underground Railroad” and “Vermont and the Fugitive Slave” for the school in 1994.

Last year, the school said it would paint over them.

When Kerson objected, the school said it would instead cover them with acoustic tiles.

Kerson sued, saying the artwork is protected by the Visual Rights Act.

The school’s lawyer says the act is not intended to compel an institution to display artwork it no longer wishes to display.

