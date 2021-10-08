Lawsuit settled after police seize NH man’s cellphone

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A federal lawsuit that challenged a decision by police to seize a man’s cellphone after he recorded officers responding to a fight at a Manchester convenience store has been settled, with the city agreeing to pay him $20,000.

The ACLU of New Hampshire sued three officers and the city. It said Neil Pineda-Landaverde was a bystander filming the interaction between officers and multiple people in October 2019. Police seized the phone and kept it without getting a warrant for over two weeks. It was returned that December.

The ACLU alleged that the officers violated Pineda-Landaverde’s Fourth and First Amendment rights and the city challenged the allegations.

Both sides agreed to settle.

