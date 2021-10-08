Advertisement

‘Meadow Muffins’ contest raises money for community organizations

By Adam Sullivan
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NORWICH, Vt. (WCAX) - Cows will make a mess on the Norwich Green this weekend but it’s all for a good cause.

Two cows will be in Norwich Saturday for the annual “Meadow Muffin” contest. The cows will be let loose in on the green. When they “do their business” in a marked-off square, the person who purchased that square wins the cow cash. The rest of the money raised goes to charitable organizations.

The event usually takes place at the Norwich Fair, but the fair has been canceled for the last two years because of the pandemic.

“Usually within 20 minutes or so, magic happens. And the person who owns that deed becomes a thousand dollars richer, the 2nd prize is $500. And there is a third prize knowing that you have given back to the community because the money that is raised goes right back out,” said Demo Sofronas of the Norwich Lions Club.

The Norwich Lions Club organizes the cow plop plot event every year. The goal is to raise $10,000.

The Upper Valley Haven and Willing Hands are just two of the organizations that benefit from the fundraiser.

