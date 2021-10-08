Money from New York’s Big Pharma settlement coming to North Country

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The North Country will see $14.5 million of New York state’s $1.5 billion settlement with Big Pharma.

New York Attorney General Letitia James visited Plattsburgh Friday with the big news, to hand over an even bigger check of $1.2 million for Clinton County.

The Assembly is keeping the money until the end of the year and it will only be used on addiction treatment and services for now.

It will also go to nonprofits that offer services and treatments to help with addiction needs, outreach and money to hire on more staff and offer training, to add more beds to the region and to create educational opportunities for law enforcement.

Money will also go to schools and the public to help de-stigmatize addictions.

“Now I know, as a woman of faith, that there is no amount of money that can ever replace the loss of a loved one, but if we can do anything in our power, all of us together, all of us as one, if we can do everything in our power to prevent this from happening again, then we have done our job,” James said.

James made a point to say more money will be coming, with two defendants left to bring to court for their role in the opioid epidemic.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.