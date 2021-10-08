Advertisement

Money from New York’s Big Pharma settlement coming to North Country

The North Country will see $14.5 million of New York state’s $1.5 billion settlement with Big...
The North Country will see $14.5 million of New York state’s $1.5 billion settlement with Big Pharma.(WCAX)
By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The North Country will see $14.5 million of New York state’s $1.5 billion settlement with Big Pharma.

New York Attorney General Letitia James visited Plattsburgh Friday with the big news, to hand over an even bigger check of $1.2 million for Clinton County.

The Assembly is keeping the money until the end of the year and it will only be used on addiction treatment and services for now.

It will also go to nonprofits that offer services and treatments to help with addiction needs, outreach and money to hire on more staff and offer training, to add more beds to the region and to create educational opportunities for law enforcement.

Money will also go to schools and the public to help de-stigmatize addictions.

“Now I know, as a woman of faith, that there is no amount of money that can ever replace the loss of a loved one, but if we can do anything in our power, all of us together, all of us as one, if we can do everything in our power to prevent this from happening again, then we have done our job,” James said.

James made a point to say more money will be coming, with two defendants left to bring to court for their role in the opioid epidemic.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stacy Scribner says she fears for her life after she was the victim of a vicious random attack...
Victim fears for life following vicious random attack in Burlington
Suspect in Burlington Assault
Police looking for man behind random attack in Burlington
Tonia Bushway
Remains of missing Weathersfield woman found
Man found dead of apparent overdose in Burlington parking garage
Another racial incident at a Vermont high school sporting event. This time at a volleyball game...
Burlington volleyball team leaves game with South Burlington after racial slur

Latest News

Are kids missing more classes this year because of COVID quarantining and testing?
Are COVID rules for schools keeping your kids out of class?
BM
Meet Vermont basketmaker Jeffrey Gales
The Humane Society of Chittenden County just expanded its wellness care offerings for the...
Humane Society of Chittenden County now offers animal wellness care
VC
Humane Society of Chittenden County now offers animal wellness care
Nonprofits say they have seen an attitude shift when it comes to dealing with hunger.
Nonprofits say generosity from pandemic food programs retained