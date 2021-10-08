Montpelier hopes to strike a deal to expand Hubbard Park

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Montpelier’s Hubbard Park could soon be doubling in size, but the city needs your help.

Nearby property owners want to sell 80 acres to the city of Montpelier, but they want a deal by the end of the year.

Hubbard Park is famous for its year-round trails and scenic views.

The Forest Service, State Conservation Fund private donors and other grants have already raised almost half a million dollars.

Montpelier needs to raise $100,000 by the end of the year.

“We’re trying the hardest we can to raise as much as we can as quickly as we can to make this a reality for our community and our parks,” Montpelier Assistant City Manager Cameron Niedermayer said.

The city is holding two public meetings on Oct. 20 and 21. Click here for all the details on how you can get involved.

