Advertisement

Montpelier hopes to strike a deal to expand Hubbard Park

Hubbard Park in Montpelier
Hubbard Park in Montpelier(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Montpelier’s Hubbard Park could soon be doubling in size, but the city needs your help.

Nearby property owners want to sell 80 acres to the city of Montpelier, but they want a deal by the end of the year.

Hubbard Park is famous for its year-round trails and scenic views.

The Forest Service, State Conservation Fund private donors and other grants have already raised almost half a million dollars.

Montpelier needs to raise $100,000 by the end of the year.

“We’re trying the hardest we can to raise as much as we can as quickly as we can to make this a reality for our community and our parks,” Montpelier Assistant City Manager Cameron Niedermayer said.

The city is holding two public meetings on Oct. 20 and 21. Click here for all the details on how you can get involved.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stacy Scribner says she fears for her life after she was the victim of a vicious random attack...
Victim fears for life following vicious random attack in Burlington
Suspect in Burlington Assault
Police looking for man behind random attack in Burlington
Tonia Bushway
Remains of missing Weathersfield woman found
Man found dead of apparent overdose in Burlington parking garage
Another racial incident at a Vermont high school sporting event. This time at a volleyball game...
Burlington volleyball team leaves game with South Burlington after racial slur

Latest News

sdf
Suspect denies charges in North Country woman's murder
sdf
Will residents vote to leave the town and make Essex Junction a city?
sdf
'Meadow Muffins' contest raises money for community organizations
sdf
Nonprofits say generosity from pandemic food programs retained