New federal prosecutor sworn in for upstate New York

Carla Freedman was sworn to lead the federal prosecutor’s office in the Northern District of...
Carla Freedman was sworn to lead the federal prosecutor’s office in the Northern District of New York, the first woman ever confirmed to that position.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) - Carla Freedman was sworn to lead the federal prosecutor’s office in the Northern District of New York, the first woman ever confirmed to that position.

The longtime assistant on Friday became U.S. attorney for a region that includes Syracuse, Binghamton and Albany and covers northern New York.

She was nominated by President Joe Biden on Aug. 10 and confirmed by the Senate Tuesday.

She succeeds acting U.S. Attorney Antoinette Bacon, who was never confirmed by the Senate.

