Nonprofits say generosity from pandemic food programs retained

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Food insecurity continues to be an issue across the region.

During the height of the pandemic, experts say 30% of Vermont and New Hampshire households reported that they did not have enough food to eat.

The Everyone Eats program, which has been extended to the end of the year, helped to alleviate that stress by offering free meals from local restaurants.

The Upper Valley Haven in White River Junction distributed some of those meals. Officials there say there has been an attitude shift when it comes to dealing with hunger.

“During the pandemic, I think because everyone was affected, the government at national levels stopped thinking about deserving and undeserving. Everyone was in trouble. So the generosity that came through food distribution programs really took hold and what’s good, a lot of that is being retained,” said Michael Redmond of the Upper Valley Haven.

The Haven currently hands out about 100 meals to go every day. The organization’s food shelf will be open five days a week after it moves indoors for the winter months. Officials say they expect food insecurity will grow this winter because of higher fuel prices.

