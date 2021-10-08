Advertisement

Plattsburgh mayor proposes $59M budget

By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh city leaders are working through the mayor’s just-proposed 2022 budget.

The proposed budget is $59 million with $24 million in the general fund.

Mayor Chris Rosenquest says it’s only a 2% increase compared to last year, and a zero-percent increase in the tax rate, with a slight raise to the tax levee.

While making the budget, the mayor looked at increased costs in the city, many stemming from the pandemic.

Rosenquest says the budget outlines funding for many things, including investments at the beach and rec center, ensuring operational stability, increased staffing and infrastructure.

“This whole process was intended to include council and to include their voice and concerns. I got very little feedback on any concerns they did have. But the process is that they can take this budget, they can do what they will with it. I would hope the council makes decisions based on what department heads have been saying to them and the meetings they have been involved with,” said Rosenquest, D-Plattsburgh.

The council has until January to adopt the budget or to make any changes to it.

The next public hearing on the budget is on Oct. 28.

