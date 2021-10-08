Advertisement

Regulators vote on recommendations for Vermont’s marijuana marketplace

File photo
File photo(Steve Helber | AP Photo/Steve Helber)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - We are learning new details about Vermont’s marijuana marketplace-- who can grow and how much licenses will cost.

State regulators are voting on recommendations as the emerging market takes shape. They’re recommending six tiers, permitting growers up to 37,000 square feet outdoors and 25,000 indoors. And there are mixed tiers to support small growers.

Studies show Vermont needs up to half a million square feet of canopy.

Leaders say it’s important to meet the demand and be competitive with surrounding states that already sell pot.

Regulators say public input is a huge part of the process.

“A lot of work has been put into this but we are still just scratching the surface. I look forward to engaging with all interested folks in and around the state and the nation,” said Kyle Harris of the Cannabis Control Board.

The board voted on recommendations for social equity applicants, loans and grants for Vermonters of color and people with prior cannabis convictions.

These recommendations now head to the Vermont Legislature for approval this winter.

Pot is expected to hit the shelves next fall.

