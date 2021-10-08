Advertisement

Schools acknowledge racial, transphobic slurs directed at players during game

Burlington and South Burlington high schools on Friday released a joint statement acknowledging that racial and transphobic slurs were directed at BHS girls players during a volleyball match Wednesday night.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An update to a story we brought you about a racial incident at a high school volleyball game.

Burlington and South Burlington high schools on Friday released a joint statement acknowledging that racial and transphobic slurs were directed at BHS girls players during a volleyball match Wednesday night.

The match was suspended and South Burlington has now offered to forfeit, and visited the BHS team Thursday.

South Burlington officials are investigating the incident as a possible violation of the school’s hazing, harassment and bullying policy. Both schools are asking the principals association, superintendents association and education agency to do more to stamp out discriminatory behavior.

