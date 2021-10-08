Spectrum’s Empty Bowl Dinner helps homeless youth in Vermont

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Youth nationwide are experiencing homelessness and Vermont is not exempt. The organization Spectrum Youth works to minimize how many young people go through that. Thursday, nearly 500 people took part in a fundraiser to support that mission.

Delivering soup to about 500 people is no small task and requires a small army of volunteers.

Thursday, I tagged along with a duo delivering ceramic bowls, soups, salads and desserts as part of Spectrum Youth’s Empty Bowl Dinner fundraiser.

Sarah Brand works for FoodScience, LLC, one of the event’s sponsors.

“Our mission statement at FoodScience is to help people and pets live healthier lives every day. Personally, I think the youth of this area could use that help, especially right now, more than anything,” Brand said.

Spectrum Executive Director Mark Redmond says this is their second biggest fundraiser. He says it will raise about $70,000 to help youth experiencing or at risk of experiencing homelessness.

“Some people have aged out of the foster care system. Some have aged out of the children’s mental health system. It could be substance abuse. It could be mental health difficulties. It could be a combination of any of those,” Redmond said.

This money will go toward resources like caseworkers and their drop-in center.

Tian Berry, a former Spectrum youth, says those things were life-changing for her.

“I started with Spectrum in 2016 after a situation with the family left me homeless,” Berry said.

She says her biggest barrier to getting resources was not knowing they were there.

“I was directed there after an inpatient stay on the psych floor. I was 19 at the time and Spectrum kind of has the corner of that market,” she said.

Berry isn’t alone in her struggle. Redmond says they often don’t have room for everyone in their transitional shelter.

“At Spectrum, we have 16 beds. They’re all full tonight. In November, we’ll open 10 beds and a warming shelter, and those will be mostly full, as well,” Redmond said.

Spectrum needs to raise about $3 million this year to keep the doors open. Their biggest fundraiser, Spectrum’s Sleep Out, takes place in March.

