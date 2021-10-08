Stowe Foliage Arts Festival kicks off

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Stowe Foliage Arts Festival kicked off on Friday, and people were definitely excited to be there after it was canceled last year.

Organizers say the festival has been going on for about 40 years.

This year, it has more than 130 exhibitors, ranging from artists to food and drink vendors, musicians, magicians... you name it.

And with peak foliage in Stowe, people from all over the country are out and enjoying it.

Organizers say this year’s festival was tough to put together, especially with labor shortages. But regardless, they’re really happy to be back.

“It was tough to miss a whole year. I really enjoy doing this kind of stuff and the other exhibitors, this is what they do for a living. They all enjoy doing it, and it was really hard to be down for a year... To not do shows, to not get out, because they’re fun. In addition to the public, we enjoy doing this. So it was tough but we’re really really happy to be back,” said Tim Cianciola of the Stowe Foliage Arts Festival.

The festival will be open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It’s at the Topnotch Field on Vermont Route 108. Click here for all the details.

Among the artists with works on display this weekend is Jeffrey Gales. He’s a basketmaker out of southern Vermont, with quite a story to tell. Watch the video below to see.

