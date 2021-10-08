Stuck in Vermont: South Burlington school bus driver a part of the teams

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - He drives the bus, takes pictures and is the South Burlington girls soccer, field hockey and lacrosse teams’ biggest fan. And they see him as their lucky charm and a member of the teams.

In this “Stuck in Vermont,” Eva Sollberger of our media partner Seven Days introduces you to Steve Reckford. Watch the video to see.

