Stuck in Vermont: South Burlington schoolbus driver a part of the teams

By Eva Sollberger
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - He drives the bus, takes pictures and is the South Burlington girls soccer, field hockey and lacrosse teams’ biggest fan. And they see him as their lucky charm and a member of the teams.

In this “Stuck in Vermont,” Eva Sollberger of our media partner Seven Days introduces you to Steve Reckford. Watch the video to see.

Click here for “Stuck in Vermont.”

