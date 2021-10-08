Advertisement

Sununu: Veterans Affairs denying it requested 500M gloves

Department of Veterans Affairs
Gov. Chris Sununu has asked the Department of Veterans Affairs to “follow through on their promise” to purchase millions of heavy-duty rubber gloves procured by a New Hampshire company in response to a pandemic-related request for personal protective equipment.(WFXG, Lex Juarez)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Gov. Chris Sununu has asked the Department of Veterans Affairs to “follow through on their promise” to purchase millions of heavy-duty rubber gloves procured by a New Hampshire company in response to a pandemic-related request for personal protective equipment.

In a letter to Secretary Denis McDonough, Sununu said in October 2020, the secretary’s office reached out to the company, Gigunda Group, “to locate, procure and ultimately provide funding” for 500 million gloves.

Gigunda got gloves.

Since then, Sununu said he has learned the Veterans Affairs Department is saying no such request was made.

A message seeking comment was left with the department’s office of public affairs.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

