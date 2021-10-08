Advertisement

Suspect denies charges in North Country woman’s murder

By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - One of the suspects in the July murder of a North Country woman pleaded not guilty on Friday to a slew of charges.

Nicole Cayea, 42, faces charges including murder, kidnapping, conspiracy, criminal possession of a weapon and grand larceny.

The grand jury indictment gives a better picture of what happened to Crisie Luebbers, 46, on July 1 when she was killed. Luebbers was found dead in a Schuyler Falls home.

Crisie Luebbers
Crisie Luebbers(Photo provided)

The prosecution says Cayea and one of the other suspects, Craig Foster, 47, believed Luebbers was a police informant, and led to Foster getting arrested.

Court documents go on to say Cayea, Foster and Nicole Harrigan conspired to kidnap and murder Luebbers, and detail how they carried out those plans.

Cayea’s defense attorney, Peter Dumas, acknowledged she has a previous criminal record but asked for a more affordable bail so her family could attempt to make the bail payment.

“Your honor, my client has been a longtime resident of the county. She stands accused right now of some very serious crimes, but as the court knows, she only stands accused at this time,” Dumas said.

Cayea remains behind bars at the Clinton County jail and is due back in court Nov. 17.

Nicole Cayea
Nicole Cayea(WCAX)

