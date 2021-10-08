Tourists take in Vermont’s famous fall foliage

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Green Mountain State is awash in red, orange and yellow, and that’s bringing leaf peepers from near and far.

“The hillsides here with all the fall foliage is just phenomenal,” said Nancy Pechman of Vancouver, Washington.

Pechman made the cross-country trek from Washington state with her husband.

“My husband has never been to Vermont. I’ve been here for business in the past. We wanted to see the fall foliage and celebrate our 25th wedding anniversary here,” she said.

The colors vary. Something Patty Ryan, a Vermonter, says is a sign.

“It’s a little late, the foliage, and like you said it’s like half-color, half-green. But it’s beautiful. I kind of like the difference, the variance in it,” Ryan said.

And if you don’t like the colors here, just take a look over the hill.

As the buses unload and peepers snap pictures, others use the opportunity to take a more holistic approach.

“Right now here today is always the best time to be mindful. So we are. Everybody is happy in Vermont because it’s so beautiful,” said Frankie Bors, a tourist.

“What a nice relaxing way to get away, unplug from work and just enjoy the scenery,” Pechman said.

Other leaf peepers I spoke with Friday told me they know the colors won’t be around for too much longer, but they are grateful for the opportunity to take it all in while they can.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.