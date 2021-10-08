Advertisement

Two Montpelier classes go fully-remote

(Pexels)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Montpelier 5th graders were sent home early Thursday to quarantine.

Two entire classes at the Main Street middle school are going remote after someone tested positive for COVID-19.

The students can get tested on Monday and must have a negative PCR to return to school.

This isn’t the first time entire classes have had to go remote at the middle school due to potential exposure.

