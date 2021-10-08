UVMMC reaches agreement to give imaging technologists better benefits

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -After months of bargaining, the UVM Medical Center has reached an agreement to give imaging technologists better benefits.



Since March, the Vermont Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals Union has represented the hundreds of Radiologists, MRI Technologists and Sonographers, employed by the hospital, better wages.

The agreement also addresses recruiting and retention problems that lead to short staffing. Co-lead negotiator, Michael Bernier says the move is life-changing for many of the workers.

“It’s definitely the first step of many in making positive changes that enhance not just our workplace and our ability to live in the beautiful state of Vermont but also incorporate our voice into future decisions” said Bernier.

UVM Medical Center’s President and Coo, Dr. Stephen Leffler thanked the negotiators in a written statement saying, “This was a respectful process, during a busy and stressful time, and we are happy to have worked productively with the union to reach an agreement.”

In a year and a half, the union will return to the bargaining table to reassess the benefits.

