Vandals target Planned Parenthood in Barre

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say vandals targeted the Planned Parenthood in Barre.

Staffers arrived Friday morning to find graffiti on their sign, doors and building.

Police are investigating.

Planned Parenthood said Friday they are open and working with police.

Community members we talked with were shocked.

“It’s very surprising. I think there’s been a lot more activity targeted in the last year, things going on in the media and political stuff. But this feels too close to home, it’s pretty messed up,” said Anna Tosi of Barre.

In a statement to WCAX News, Planned Parenthood of Northern New England said: “Hateful racist actions like what happened at the Barre Health Center are designed to shame and intimidate our patients and staff and keep them from accessing health care ... The bottom line is that everyone should be able to get health care without fear of violence - harassment or intimidation.”

Vandalism at the Planned Parenthood in Barre. (WCAX)

Vandalism at the Planned Parenthood in Barre. (WCAX)

Vandalism at the Planned Parenthood in Barre. (WCAX)

Vandalism at the Planned Parenthood in Barre. (WCAX)

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.