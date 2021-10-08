Vt. Statehouse police seize muzzleloader from car after arrest

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Capitol Police say a muzzleloading rifle was seized from a man after he was arrested on charges of suspicion of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest in the Montpelier Statehouse.

Police say they were called to the office of the sergeant-at-arms on Tuesday after receiving a report of a disorderly person.

House Speaker Jill Krowinski said in a letter to lawmakers Thursday that the incident was directed at the speaker’s office and the individual had previously sent threatening communications to her office.

Police say a minimum amount of force was used in the arrest.

