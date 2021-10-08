Advertisement

Welch on wheeling and dealing in Washington over infrastructure plan

By Natalie Brand
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - President Biden hit the road to try to sell his infrastructure plans to the American people. But his build-back better agenda remains stalled in Congress, as talks continue among members of his party.

He spoke with Democrats in key swing districts and a group of House progressive Democrats, including Vermont Rep. Peter Welch. Our Natalie Brand asked the congressman what was said. Watch the video to see the story.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stacy Scribner says she fears for her life after she was the victim of a vicious random attack...
Victim fears for life following vicious random attack in Burlington
Suspect in Burlington Assault
Police looking for man behind random attack in Burlington
Tonia Bushway
Remains of missing Weathersfield woman found
Man found dead of apparent overdose in Burlington parking garage
Another racial incident at a Vermont high school sporting event. This time at a volleyball game...
Burlington volleyball team leaves game with South Burlington after racial slur

Latest News

Steve Reckford
Stuck in Vermont: South Burlington schoolbus driver a part of the teams
SB School bus driver makes impact on girls sports teams
Stuck in Vermont: South Burlington school bus driver a part of the teams
Evening weather forecast
Evening weather forecast
NY Attorney General visits North Country to hand out checks from Pharma Settlement
NY Attorney General visits the North Country
Gov. Chris Sununu has asked the Department of Veterans Affairs to “follow through on their...
Sununu: Veterans Affairs denying it requested 500M gloves