BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a pair of very nice days to end the work week on Thursday and Friday, temperatures will remain above normal for the weekend, but we’re also expecting a return to some cloudy skies. It will be another mainly clear and cool night on Friday night with some areas of patchy fog developing. Skies will become partly cloudy by morning with temperatures starting out in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s.

Saturday will likely be the better of the two weekend days with partly sunny skies to start the weekend. High temperatures will be back down into the mid to upper 60s. More clouds will advance on Saturday night for mostly cloudy skies heading into Sunday. There is a chance of a passing shower or two, mainly west of the Green Mountains, and temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s.

We get right back into the warmer, sunnier weather by the start of the work week. Skies will be partly sunny on Monday and Tuesday with highs getting back into the low to mid 70s. There will be a chance of a passing shower or two on Wednesday, but back to drier skies through the end of the week. Temperatures will remain above normal with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Foliage is close to peak across most of the region this weekend. We’ll continue to see great fall color through the middle of next week.

