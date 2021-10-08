BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! After that wet, cool, gloomy start to the week, we have really turned things around now. The work week is going to end with another sunny, warm day, just like on Thursday. We are still looking for this stretch of this nice weather to last well into next week. But it will be just a bit cloudier & cooler over the weekend.

Like on Thursday, today will start with a good deal of fog. But that fog will lift, and we’ll be left with bright, sunny skies again, and much warmer than normal temperatures (normal high for Burlington on Oct. 8th is 62°).

Over the weekend, a weak, “back-door” cold front will push in some clouds from our east. At the same time, a frontal system to the west will be closing in on us with more clouds. There will still be some rays of sunshine over the weekend, especially on Saturday, but it won’t be quite as bright & sunny as today. That means temperatures will be down a notch, but still above normal for this time of year.

Once we get into next week, we’ll go right back to highs in the low-to-mid 70s under partly sunny skies each day next week. About the only chance for showers will come on Wednesday as a weak disturbance may clip us on its jouney to our north.

Foliage is at its peak in the Northeast Kingdom of VT, northern NH, and at the higher elevations of the Green & White Mountains, and the Adirondacks. Get outside and take MAX Advantage of the nice weather to view that spectacular foliage. -Gary

