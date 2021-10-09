Burlington High School athletes address racial comments made during game

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington High School’s Athletic Department spoke out following a report of racial comments made during a volleyball game with South Burlington.

The racial and transphobic slurs were directed toward Burlington players the comments supposedly came from the stands at a game at South Burlington

After the incident, Burlington’s coach pulled her team off the court.

South Burlington offered to forfeit the game to show their support for Burlington’s team.

Meanwhile, both districts are investigating.

“The team is hurt and frustrated by the events that happened in South Burlington the other night,” said Burlington’s volleyball captain, Isara Masi. “The most tiring fact is the fact that these instances continue to happen not only in Vermont sport, but society as a whole. Everyone needs to treat each other with kindness and compassion.”

“I’m glad that our students are speaking up be cause it’s not ok to go through any of these instances,” said Burlington’s athletic director, Quaron Pinckney. “Racism and discrimination of any form is completely condemned we don’t support it in any way and that’s the message we want to give off.”

Both Pinckney and South Burlington’s athletic director, Michael Jabour, are working on a statement to be shared before games stating discrimination will not be tolerated.

