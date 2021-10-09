Advertisement

Burlington High School athletes address racial comments made during game

A photo of the old Burlington High School
A photo of the old Burlington High School(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington High School’s Athletic Department spoke out following a report of racial comments made during a volleyball game with South Burlington.

The racial and transphobic  slurs were directed toward Burlington players  the comments supposedly came from the stands at a game at South Burlington

After the incident, Burlington’s coach pulled her team off the court.

South Burlington offered to forfeit the game to show their support for Burlington’s team.

Meanwhile, both districts are investigating.

“The team is hurt and frustrated by the events that happened in South Burlington the other night,” said Burlington’s volleyball captain, Isara Masi. “The most tiring fact is the fact that these instances continue to happen not only in Vermont sport, but society as a whole. Everyone needs to treat each other with kindness and compassion.”

“I’m glad that our students are speaking up be cause it’s not ok to go through any of these instances,” said Burlington’s athletic director, Quaron Pinckney. “Racism and discrimination of any form is completely condemned we don’t support it in any way and that’s the message we want to give off.”

Both Pinckney and South Burlington’s athletic director, Michael Jabour, are working on a statement to be shared before games stating discrimination will not be tolerated.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stacy Scribner says she fears for her life after she was the victim of a vicious random attack...
Victim fears for life following vicious random attack in Burlington
Suspect in Burlington Assault
Police looking for man behind random attack in Burlington
Tonia Bushway
Remains of missing Weathersfield woman found
Man found dead of apparent overdose in Burlington parking garage
Another racial incident at a Vermont high school sporting event. This time at a volleyball game...
Burlington volleyball team leaves game with South Burlington after racial slur

Latest News

Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital
Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital reduces surgical procedures
Craig Yandow
Essex Police address community concerns about high-risk sex offender
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
Steve Reckford
Stuck in Vermont: South Burlington school bus driver a part of the teams