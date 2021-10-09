Colgate downs Ice Cats

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM men’s hockey team opened its regular season in defeat, as Colgate downed the Cats 5-3 Friday night at Gutterson Fieldhouse.

Vermont opened the scoring just two minutes in, as Robbie Stucker fired a wrister five-hole to get the Cats on the board. But the visiting Raiders answered a minute later, the first of five unanswered goals to put the game virtually out of reach.

UVM rallied with a pair in the third via William Lemay and Philip Lagunov, but despite pouring shots on the Colgate cage the entire final period, the Cats never got any closer than 5-3.

The Cats host Colgate in the second game of the weekend series on Saturday.

