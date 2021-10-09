COVID-19 Vaccines Administered at Indigenous People’s Day celebration

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) -

At Stowe’s Indigenous People’s Day Rocks celebration, a vaccine tent situated among craft vendors.

Only thirty percent of Native America, Indigenous, or First Nation Vermonters are vaccinated.

That’s about 658 people according to the Health Department.

Officials say Chief Don Stevens invited them to host a clinic at the event in an attempt to boost these numbers.

“This event is particularly important because we know there’s a particularly low uptake low rates of vaccination among our indigenous populations and we’re not entirely sure why -- and we figure the more often we show up and begin to chat with people and learn from them and establish some relationships, we can figure out how to best offer a connection,” said Heidi Klein, Director of Planning at the Vermont Department of Health.

“With the past laws that were restrictive, the sterilization laws, that has contributed to the disconnection and mistrust in the community and so we believe it’s a very important step to take to show that we’re committed to building bridges,” said Public Health communication officer Ruth Baldasty at the Vermont Department of Health.

Today, the clinic administered five Pfizer booster shots, as well as three Johnson and Johnson doses for those interested.

Officials say they wanted to provide an opportunity for all Vermonters who might be hesitant to get the vaccine, as part of a strategy to make COVID-19 protection accessible to all.

