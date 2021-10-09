Essex Police address community concerns about high-risk sex offender

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On Friday night, the Essex Police Department addressed community concerns regarding the release of a high-risk sex offender.

Criaig Yandow spent the past two decades behind bars after violently attacking and raping a woman in Burlington.

With his release, it’s expected he’ll be moving to Essex.

During Friday’s meeting a teacher was worried about him being near school campuses.

Another person, who said she is a survivor of a sex offender, said his release is retrauamtizing for her.

“I just feel that the release of someone that has denied help should not be released at all,” she said. “If there, by chance, if a judge or a legislator, or anyone that can be called upon to revoke his release, I would be interested in that.”

Yandow is categorized as a high-risk sex offender based on things like age, gender, and behavior.

Law enforcement said it doesn’t mean he is likely to do it again, but if he did, it would likely be an adult female.

