Nulhegan Abenaki Nation hosts 2nd Annual Indigenous Peoples’ Day

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Nulhegan Abenaki Nation is hosting its 2nd Annual ‘Indigenous Peoples’ Day Rocks’ celebration Saturday.

The all day-event will be held at the Mayo Fields in Stowe from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. It will feature Native American educators, storytellers, drummers, artisans, and food vendors.

Don Stevens, the chief of the Nulhegan Band of the Coosuk Abenaki Nation, says the goal is to educate the public about their culture and history.

“People sometimes hate what they don’t understand or they fear what they don’t understand, so part of this is to educate that we are just like everybody else except that we have a different culture and a different language and different traditions but we’re still Vermonters,” he said.

The event will wrap up with a rock and roll concert from 3:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

All proceeds from the event will go toward the nonprofit, Abenaki Helping Abenaki.

