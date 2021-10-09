Advertisement

Putney auto shop fire now considered suspicious

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
PUTNEY, Vt. (WCAX) - Fire crews are now calling a large fire in Putney early Saturday morning suspicious.

The three-alarm fire was reported at Main Street at Rod’s Towing & Repair, also known as Rod’s Mobile, at about 1:30 a.m.

The building sustained extensive fire, heat, smoke, and water damage.

The business owners posted on Facebook saying they lost everything, but no one was hurt. Officials estimate the cost of the damage exceeds $250,000.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, but fire officials say it appears to be the result of human involvement.

This morning, we woke up to discover our building was up in flames. We have lost everything. The good news, is that...

Posted by Rod's Towing and Repairs on Saturday, October 9, 2021

The Guilford Volunteer Fire Department was one of the departments providing mutual aid. They posted photos showing the damage on Facebook. They say they provided water supply from Sackett’s Brook.

GVFD responded early this morning with Tanker 1 and Engine 2 for mutual aid to Putney for a fire in a commercial...

Posted by Guilford Volunteer Fire Dept., Guilford, Vermont on Saturday, October 9, 2021

Fire officials say this incident comes on the heels of a resident of nearby Dummerston reporting someone lit a chair in their driveway on fire sometime after midnight Saturday.

Investigators are looking into whether the two fires are connected to a third that was reported last Saturday at a home on Shag Bark Road in Putney.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this fire event to contact the Vermont State Police in Westminster (802)722-4600. People with information may also contact the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program at (800)32-ARSON. A reward of up to $5,000.00 may be offered for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

