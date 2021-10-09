Redeveloper of closed college campus seeking state grants

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) - A company that hopes to redevelop the property of the closed College of St. Joseph in Rutland is looking for state money to help with the project.

Heartland Development plans to convert the defunct college into a senior-living facility. The company has asked the city to apply for a community development block grant on its behalf.

The Rutland Herald reports the state grants can only be applied for by municipalities, but they are often then passed on to private entities for specific projects.

Heartland’s regional development director John Kalish said the grant would pay for public infrastructure related to the project.

