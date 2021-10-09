Vermont International Film Festival returns

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For the next week-and-a-half, you can watch dozens of films in various genres and in different languages, as the Vermont International Film Festival is officially underway until October 17.

This year features 39 films from 18 countries.

Orly Yadin, the executive director of the festival, says in choosing films for this year’s festival, they analyzed each film’s cinematic writing and current relevance of the storyline. They also wanted a variety of countries to be represented in the final selection.

“In the end, when we have all our favorite, we look at the overall balance of the program. We don’t want all the films to be from Germany for example. In the end,” Yadin said. “So then we start looking at how many by women, how many by [Black, Indigenous and People of color] people, or how many from Africa or how many from Asia. And we try to do a representative selection from as many places as possible and as many cinematic styles as possible.”

The screenings of the films will be held at the Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center in Burlington. They will also be playing at the Savoy Theater in Montpelier.

For information about tickets and COVID protocols in place, click here.

