Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 8:50 AM EDT
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Friday was an excellent day to be outdoors and check out the fall foliage. The weekend will be a bit cloudier and cooler, but overall it’s looking good. Today will be partly sunny, with highs in the mid to upper 60s. A weakening trough may touch off an isolated shower or two on Sunday, otherwise it will be mostly cloudy with highs back in the 60s.

Warmer-than-average temperatures will continue during the week. Monday and Tuesday will be partly sunny. Tuesday will be the warmest day, with some spots reaching the upper 70s for highs. Lows will only fall into the 50s. A cold front will then come through Tuesday night, with showers lasting into midday Wednesday. Thursday will be dry, then there’s the chance for showers on Friday. Temperatures will remain above average.

