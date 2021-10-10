Applicants sought for electric vehicle charging equipment

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services is seeking qualified applicants to install electric vehicle charging equipment that will be covered by a trust fund in a settlement reached with Volkswagen over emissions control software.

Responses are due Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.

Last month, in an agreement reached with the attorney general’s office, Volkswagen Group of America and related companies announced that they are going to pay the state $1.15 million in a settlement for the use of devices on some diesel vehicles that resulted in excess emissions of nitrogen oxides.

That’s in addition to a settlement of about $204 million to New Hampshire in the form of an environmental trust fund and civil penalties.

