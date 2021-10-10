Ex-CIA official to become Vermont corrections commissioner

WATERBURY, Vt. (AP) - A former Central Intelligence Agency official is going to become the next commissioner of the Vermont Department of Corrections.

The state announced Friday that Nicholas Deml will succeed interim Commissioner Jim Baker who held the position for 22 months.

The office of Gov. Phil Scott said Friday that since 2014, Deml has served in various leadership and operational capacities at the CIA. Previously, he worked from 2011 to 2014 as a foreign policy aid in the United States Senate and as an aide on the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights, and Human Rights.

Deml will start his new job Nov. 1.

