Look Ahead: Week of October 11

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at a few things happening in our region the week of October 11.

Sunday is World Mental Health Day and to recognize it, the Howard Center will host a series of free events this week.

Authors and clinicians will moderate talks followed by Q&A session.

This year’s World Mental Health Day theme is ‘Mental health care for all: let’s make it a reality.’

The Vermont Cannabis Control Board is meeting several times this week.

They have a meeting scheduled for every day this week to talk about social equity, sustainability, public health, and medicinal cannabis.

These meetings are open to the public with the option to attend in person or online.

On Tuesday, Lund and community leaders will gather to break ground on the James B. Reardon pavilion at Lund’s Residential Treatment Program in Burlington.

Reardon was as a Lund board member who helped the organization gain financial stability so that it can continue its 131 yearlong mission.

Former colleagues, friends and members of the Lund community will gather to honor Jim and celebrate the agency’s work.

The ground breaking is set for 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation is looking for your feedback on its two tactical basin plans.

Starting Wednesday up until November 12, they’ll be hosting a series of meetings to hear from the public.

The two plans outline more than 100 combined strategies to restore and protect rivers, lakes, and wetlands across the northwestern part of the state from Newport and Greensboro to Swanton and Milton.

