Man seeks to retract guilty plea in police informant killing

LITTLETON, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire man sentenced to at least 36 years in prison for his role in the killing of police informant has asked to withdraw his guilty pleas and go to trial.

Damion Yeargle pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in 2018 for the killing of 22-year-old Robert Pierog in May 2016 in Littleton.

A new attorney appointed to represent Yeargle said in court papers filed this week that his client was taking prescription medicines at the time of his plea and sentencing that impaired his ability to understand what was happening.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.