Advertisement

Man seeks to retract guilty plea in police informant killing

Damion Yeargle
Damion Yeargle(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLETON, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire man sentenced to at least 36 years in prison for his role in the killing of police informant has asked to withdraw his guilty pleas and go to trial.

Damion Yeargle pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in 2018 for the killing of 22-year-old Robert Pierog in May 2016 in Littleton.

A new attorney appointed to represent Yeargle said in court papers filed this week that his client was taking prescription medicines at the time of his plea and sentencing that impaired his ability to understand what was happening.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Most Read

Courtesy: Guilford Volunteer Fire Dept.
Putney auto shop fire now considered suspicious
A coach ended a girls high school soccer game between Hartford and Fair Haven after a spectator...
Coach ends high school game over sexist comment
Burlington High School volleyball
School districts address racial comments made during volleyball game
Craig Yandow
Survivor speaks out about release of notorious Vermont sex offender
Craig Yandow
Essex Police address community concerns about high-risk sex offender

Latest News

police officer generic
New Hampshire getting over $439K in community policing funds
JohnGrayson Eckroth
Road rage incident ends with shots fired
College of St. Joseph in Rutland
Redeveloper of closed college campus seeking state grants
FILE
Sununu updates advisory group on juvenile justice system