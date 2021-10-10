Advertisement

National Coming Out Day: Why LGBTQ Americans celebrate & why it matters

By Erin Brown
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Every year on the anniversary of the National March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay rights, LGBTQ Americans celebrate National Coming Out Day and the freedom to be their authentic selves.

Our Erin Brown spoke with Dana Kaplan, the executive director of Outright Vermont, to talk about the importance of National Coming Out Day and why it still matters today.

Watch the video for the full interview.

