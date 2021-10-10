NEK’s Northern Connections Revamps Services

EAST BURKE, Vt. (WCAX) -

Construction on Burke Mountain -- by one local broadband company -- that knows Vermont needs to stay connected, now more than ever.

“I know a lot of people here, they’re frustrated as much as we are,” said Donald Timson of Sutton.

Before Timson’s house got hooked up to Northern Connection’s wireless service -- he and his partner went without wifi for months.

“Being in this area -- even my cell phone I only get 2 bars so I can watch things but I have to be close to a window to get it,” said Timson.

Now -- the Sutton resident is back on the grid.

Northern Connections -- which just acquired Kingdom Connection -- covers 460 square miles of the Northeast Kingdom.

On Sunday the company revamped its tower on the top of Burke Mountain to increase the capacity and speed of its service.

“We can put up a tower and establish a very similar kind of connection to people at a 360 degree radius at where we’re broadcasting,” said Ryan Somerfield, one of the partners and managing members of Northern Connections.

One of the changes being made Sunday are the installation of 4 RF Element horns. These horns provide more efficient wireless internet all through the area, more so than the antennas that are already there. And the more horns the better, so four is a pretty good start.

Somerfield says these changes will give customers a 40 megabit internet plan -- meant for multiple person households.

He says the goal is to eventually offer 80 and 100 megabit plans.

“Broadband is evolving -- the use of broadband is evolving, people stream and watch movies and at the height of the pandemic - people are remote learning,” said Somerfield.

Somerfield says the company has hundreds of customers -- and projects that number will double within a year -- by expanding service in Essex and Orleans Counties.

“Those towns are undeserved and the hollows of Burke right and as you get up to Barton there’s just nothing there. our goal is to really expand this network and be able to make it an option to more people,” said Somerfield.

Somerfield says larger corporations tend to shy away from the less populated areas of Vermont.

“There’s just not - the infrastructure’s just not here because there’s not enough money to be made from it - that’s really what it comes out to,” said Somerfield.

As a customer, Timson argues the Scott Administration needs to give those companies incentive.

“All this money keeps coming into the state to improve the internet service broadband but they’re not expanding their footprint -- they’re staying right where they are,” said Timson.

Somerfield says Northern Connections hasn’t received CARES act funding -- but that investment from the state would be worthwhile.

“If the state or the federal government opened up more grant money wireless internet providers not just us but there’s so many of them that exist in this country. we’d be able to provide more internet to people faster and for cheaper,” said Somerfield.

For now, hundreds of Northeast Kingdom residents -- will benefit from faster internet speeds.

